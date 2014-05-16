May 16 Lowest nine-hole totals on the PGA Tour, following Paul Casey's eight-under-par 27 in the Byron Nelson Championship second round in Irving, Texas on Friday (country of origin U.S. unless stated otherwise):

26 (eight under) - Corey Pavin, front nine, first round, 2006 U.S. Bank Championship, Brown Deer Park

27 (nine under) - Billy Mayfair, back nine, final round, 2001 Buick Open, Warwick Hills; Robert Gamez, front nine, third round, 2004 Bob Hope Classic, Indian Wells; Brandt Snedeker, back nine, first round, 2007 Buick Invitational, Torrey Pines; Chris Riley, front nine, second round, 2009 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, Montreux

27 (eight under) - Mike Souchak, back nine, first round, 1955 Texas Open, Brackenridge Park; Nick Watney, back nine, third round, 2011 AT&T National, Aronimink; Paul Casey (England), back nine, second round, Byron Nelson Championship, TPC Four Seasons

27 (seven under) - Andy North, back nine, first round. 1975 B.C. Open, En-Joie Golf Club (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)