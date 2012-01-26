SAN DIEGO Jan 25 Revitalised by good form
in his native Australia at the end of last year, Geoff Ogilvy
tees off at this week's Farmers Insurance Open eager to bury
memories of a mediocre 2011 U.S. PGA Tour campaign.
Ogilvy posted only four top-10 finishes in 21 starts on the
U.S. circuit, failing to win a title and missing six cuts after
being sidelined by a finger injury in January and then by a
stomach ailment later in the season.
"I'm actually quite excited because I was so broken up last
year," the former U.S. Open champion told reporters at Torrey
Pines on Wednesday. "I had a few months off, and I wasn't in
contention enough.
"And that's kind of why I play, to win tournaments and get
up there on Sundays. So I'm looking forward to a year full of
those types of opportunities, I guess."
Ogilvy, enjoyed a productive return to his home country in
November and December, representing the Internationals in the
Presidents Cup team competition and finishing in the top four at
the Australian Open and the Australian Masters.
"The Australian Masters I played really good on my home
course of Victoria Golf Club," he recalled of an event where he
led by two shots going into the final round.
"I had a couple of good days and nearly won, so it was
really a nice stretch of golf at the end of the year.
"After having a rough year (in 2011), it was good to get
home and play some good golf. My body feels better than it did
this time last year and my game feels pretty good, so I'm
excited to get going."
Ogilvy, sidelined for four weeks last year after cutting his
finger on coral while coming out of the water on the Hawaiian
island of Maui before the season-opening Tournament of
Champions, has another reason for feeling energized this week.
He and his family relocated in late December from the heat
of Arizona to the chic surrounds of nearby Del Mar on the
California coastline and he has relished being able to reside in
terrain very similar to Australia.
"We've been here since just before Christmas and it's been
pretty nice," said the moustachioed Ogilvy, whose seven
victories on the PGA Tour include the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged
Foot.
"I do quite a bit of surfing and this is very much like
Australia around here. A lot of Australians I know say they're
comfortable around here. The trees are all Australian trees. You
stole them," he added with a grin.
"But it's an Australian-type lifestyle, with the surfing and
the beach. It's a very beachy culture, which is kind of what
we're used to, and the climate is obviously pretty amazing. It's
been pretty good."
