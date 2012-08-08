By Simon Evans
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 8 European
captain Jose Maria Olazabal faces the tricky task of selecting
two players for his Ryder Cup team and if his words on Wednesday
were any clue, Ireland's Padraig Harrington may not be among
them.
Three-times major winner Harrington is 19th in the European
world points list and would need an outstanding result - such as
a win in this week's PGA Championship - to automatically qualify
for next month's Cup clash with the United States.
"He has to do really extraordinary well. He's well down the
list," said Olazabal, who will announce his captain's picks
after the Johnnie Walker Championship finishes at Gleneagles on
Aug. 27.
"I've played with him a couple of times during this year.
From tee to green, his game has been fairly good, but I think
his putting has let him down this year so far," added the
Spaniard.
Irishman Harrington has struggled at many tournaments this
year, although he proved he can still compete at the highest
level with a tie for eighth at the Masters and joint fourth at
the U.S. Open.
The 40-year-old Dubliner has appeared in the last six Ryder
Cups and been on four winning teams, including in 2010 when he
was a captain's pick by Colin Montgomerie.
"There are three weeks left. If he really does
extraordinarily well, he can have a great chance of making the
team still, but it's going to be up to him," said Olazabal.
Olazabal's compatriot Sergio Garcia is another experienced
Ryder Cup hand whose qualification is not yet secure -- he holds
the 10th and final automatic spot at the moment but faces
threats from players such as Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and
Britain's Ian Poulter.
UPBEAT WORDS
But the words Olazabal chose for Garcia, who has also
featured in the last six Cups, were far more upbeat than those
reserved for Harrington.
"You've seen him play a Ryder Cup," Olazabal said of Garcia.
"He's a great team player. His spirit is always really good. And
in that regard, I think he's a great asset to the team. He has
obviously the experience, the knowledge.
"He wants to be part of it. It's true that at the moment,
his game is a little bit off. Pairing-wise, he's proved the last
few Ryder Cups he can play with anybody, and he's done well.
And I think that's very important.
"If you are looking at the players to be on your team,
Sergio would certainly be one of them for sure."
Englishman Poulter could also take encouragement from his
Olazabal's comments at Wednesday's press conference.
"He's really close," the European captain said. "We all know
how great of a match player he is. He did extraordinarily well
the last two Ryder Cups at Valhalla and Celtic Manor.
"Obviously he's one of the players that I am keeping an eye
on, see how he does the next three weeks. He's not all that far
away. Of the guys that are at the moment not on the team, he's
one of the guys that has the best chance of making that team."
U.S. captain Davis Love III has four picks available to him
with only eight players qualifying automatically while
Olazabal's pair of picks is down on the three that Montgomerie
had available two years ago for Celtic Manor.
The Spaniard said it would be a difficult job explaining his
decisions to those left out.
"You might have to make a few phone calls or you might have
to approach two or three players and tell them face-to-face and
say, 'Listen, you tried hard but you're not going to make the
team'.
"I've always said that is going to be one of the toughest
moments of the captaincy without a doubt. But that's the way
things are. I'm not going to change that," said Olazabal.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)