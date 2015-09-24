ATLANTA, Sept 24 Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa withdrew from the elite Tour Championship after 13 holes of the first round because of a hamstring injury, officials said on Thursday.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, was five over par when he was carted off at East Lake Golf Club.

The 32-year-old South African had qualified 29th out of 30 players for the season-ending championship, which also decides the winner of the FedExCup playoffs and $10 million bonus prize.

