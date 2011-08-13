JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 12 Pairings for Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship (listed times are local ; nationality U.S. unless stated otherwise ) 0820: Paul Casey (Britain) 144 0830: Kevin Streelman 144, Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 144 0840: Ryan Moore 144, John Rollins 144 0850: K.T Kim (South Korea) 144, Sean O'Hair 144 0900: Michael Bradley 144, Ricky Barnes 144 0910: Shaun Micheel 144, Hunter Mahan 144 0920: Chris Kirk 144, Y.E. Yang (South Korea) 144 0930: K.J. Choi (South Korea) 143, Mike Small 144 0940: Ben Crane 143, David Toms 143 0950: Zach Johnson 143, Francesco Molinari (Italy) 143 1010 Rory McIlroy (N.Ireland) 143, Bryce Molder 143 1020: Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 143, Rickie Fowler 143 1030 Miguel Jimenez (Spain) 142, Alexander Noren (Sweden) 142 1040:Bubba Watson 142, Ian Poulter (England) 142 1050 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 142, Bill Lunde 142 1100 Peter Hanson 142, Brian Davis (England) 142 1110: Andres Romero (Argentina) 142, Matteo Manassero (Italy) 142 1120: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 142, Matt Kuchar 142 1130: Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 142, Robert Allenby (Australia) 142 1140: Nick Watney 141, Bill Haas 141 1200: Luke Donald (England), Spencer Levin 141 1210: Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 141, Phil Mickelson 141 1220: Ryan Palmer 141, Kevin Na 141 1230: Sergio Garcia (Spain) 141, Harrison Frazar 141 1240: Johan Edfors (Sweden) 141, Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 141 1250: Charles Howell III 140, Yuta Ikeda 141 1300: Ross Fisher (England) 140, Robert Garrigus 140 1310: Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 140, Gary Woodland 140 1320: Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 140, Simon Dyson (England) 140 1330: Johnson Wagner 140, Mark Wilson 140 1350: Scott Piercy 139, Davis Love III 139 1400: Jerry Kelly 138, Lee Westwood (England) 139 1410: Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 138, Adam Scott 138 1420: Steve Stricker 137, Brandt Jobe 137 1430: Anders Hansen 137, Brendan Steele 137 1440: Jim Furyk 136, Scott Verplank 136 1450: D.A. Points 136, John Senden (Australia) 136 1500: Jason Dufner 135, Keegan Bradley 135

