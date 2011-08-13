JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 12 Pairings for
Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship (listed times are
local ; nationality U.S.
unless stated otherwise )
0820: Paul Casey (Britain) 144
0830: Kevin Streelman 144, Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 144
0840: Ryan Moore 144, John Rollins 144
0850: K.T Kim (South Korea) 144, Sean O'Hair 144
0900: Michael Bradley 144, Ricky Barnes 144
0910: Shaun Micheel 144, Hunter Mahan 144
0920: Chris Kirk 144, Y.E. Yang (South Korea) 144
0930: K.J. Choi (South Korea) 143, Mike Small 144
0940: Ben Crane 143, David Toms 143
0950: Zach Johnson 143, Francesco Molinari (Italy) 143
1010 Rory McIlroy (N.Ireland) 143, Bryce Molder 143
1020: Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 143, Rickie Fowler 143
1030 Miguel Jimenez (Spain) 142, Alexander Noren (Sweden)
142
1040:Bubba Watson 142, Ian Poulter (England) 142
1050 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 142, Bill Lunde 142
1100 Peter Hanson 142, Brian Davis (England) 142
1110: Andres Romero (Argentina) 142, Matteo Manassero
(Italy) 142
1120: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 142, Matt Kuchar 142
1130: Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 142, Robert Allenby
(Australia) 142
1140: Nick Watney 141, Bill Haas 141
1200: Luke Donald (England), Spencer Levin 141
1210: Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 141, Phil Mickelson 141
1220: Ryan Palmer 141, Kevin Na 141
1230: Sergio Garcia (Spain) 141, Harrison Frazar 141
1240: Johan Edfors (Sweden) 141, Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 141
1250: Charles Howell III 140, Yuta Ikeda 141
1300: Ross Fisher (England) 140, Robert Garrigus 140
1310: Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 140, Gary Woodland 140
1320: Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 140, Simon Dyson
(England) 140
1330: Johnson Wagner 140, Mark Wilson 140
1350: Scott Piercy 139, Davis Love III 139
1400: Jerry Kelly 138, Lee Westwood (England) 139
1410: Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 138, Adam Scott 138
1420: Steve Stricker 137, Brandt Jobe 137
1430: Anders Hansen 137, Brendan Steele 137
1440: Jim Furyk 136, Scott Verplank 136
1450: D.A. Points 136, John Senden (Australia) 136
1500: Jason Dufner 135, Keegan Bradley 135
