Aug 13 ,Pairings for Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship at the par-70 Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia (listed times are all local, for GMT add four hours: U.S. unless stated, third-round total):

0810: Paul Casey (Britain) 222

0820: Sean O'Hair 221, Shaun Micheel 221

0830: Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 220, Ryan Moore 220

0840: Peter Hanson (Sweden) 218, Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 219

0850: Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 218, Rickie Fowler 218

0900: Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 217, Michael Bradley 218

0910: Ross Fisher (Britain) 216, Rory McIlroy 217

0920: Andres Romero (Argentina) 216, Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 216

0930: Davis Love III 215, Zach Johnson 216

0940: Ricky Barnes 215, Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 215

0950: Robert Garrigus 214, Kevin Streelman 215

1000: Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 214, Johan Edfors (Sweden) 214

1010: Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 214, Mike Small 214

1020: Yuta Ikada (Japan) 213, John Rollins 214

1030: Harrison Frazar 213, Charles Howell III 213

1050: Matteo Manassero (Italy) 213, Robert Allenby (Australia) 213

1100: Chris Kirk 213, Bryce Molder 213

1110: Jerry Kelly 212, Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 212

1120 Ian Poulter (Britain) 212, Johnson Wagner 212

1130: K.J. Choi (South Korea) 212, Bubba Watson 212

1140: Simon Dyson (Britain) 211, Mark Wilson 211

1150: Gary Woodland 211, Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 211

1200: Brian Davis (Britain) 211, Kevin Na 211

1210: Brandt Jobe 210, Bill Lunde 211

1220: Sergio Garcia (Spain) 210, Scott Piercy 210

1230: Phil Mickelson 210, Ryan Palmer 210

1240: Matt Kuchar 210, Bill Haas 210

1250: Francesco Molinari (Italy) 210, Alexander Noren (Sweden) 210

1300: Jim Furyk 209, Hunter Mahan 210

1310: Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 209, Lee Westwood (Britain) 209

1330: Luke Donald (Britain) 209, Spencer Levin 209

1340: Ben Crane 209, Nick Watney 209

1350: Adam Scott (Australia) 208, John Senden (Australia) 208

1400: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 208, Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 208

1410: D.A. Points 207, David Toms 208

1420: Steve Stricker 206, Anders Hansen (Denmark) 207

1430: Keegan Bradley 204, Scott Verplank 205

1440: Brendan Steele 203, Jason Dufner 203

