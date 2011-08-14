Aug 13 ,Pairings for Sunday's final round of
the PGA Championship at the par-70 Atlanta Athletic Club in
Johns Creek, Georgia (listed times are all local, for GMT add
four hours: U.S. unless stated, third-round total):
0810: Paul Casey (Britain) 222
0820: Sean O'Hair 221, Shaun Micheel 221
0830: Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 220, Ryan Moore 220
0840: Peter Hanson (Sweden) 218, Pablo Larrazabal (Spain)
219
0850: Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 218, Rickie Fowler 218
0900: Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 217, Michael Bradley
218
0910: Ross Fisher (Britain) 216, Rory McIlroy 217
0920: Andres Romero (Argentina) 216, Noh Seung-yul (South
Korea) 216
0930: Davis Love III 215, Zach Johnson 216
0940: Ricky Barnes 215, Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 215
0950: Robert Garrigus 214, Kevin Streelman 215
1000: Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 214, Johan Edfors
(Sweden) 214
1010: Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 214, Mike Small 214
1020: Yuta Ikada (Japan) 213, John Rollins 214
1030: Harrison Frazar 213, Charles Howell III 213
1050: Matteo Manassero (Italy) 213, Robert Allenby
(Australia) 213
1100: Chris Kirk 213, Bryce Molder 213
1110: Jerry Kelly 212, Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 212
1120 Ian Poulter (Britain) 212, Johnson Wagner 212
1130: K.J. Choi (South Korea) 212, Bubba Watson 212
1140: Simon Dyson (Britain) 211, Mark Wilson 211
1150: Gary Woodland 211, Trevor Immelman (South Africa)
211
1200: Brian Davis (Britain) 211, Kevin Na 211
1210: Brandt Jobe 210, Bill Lunde 211
1220: Sergio Garcia (Spain) 210, Scott Piercy 210
1230: Phil Mickelson 210, Ryan Palmer 210
1240: Matt Kuchar 210, Bill Haas 210
1250: Francesco Molinari (Italy) 210, Alexander Noren
(Sweden) 210
1300: Jim Furyk 209, Hunter Mahan 210
1310: Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 209, Lee Westwood
(Britain) 209
1330: Luke Donald (Britain) 209, Spencer Levin 209
1340: Ben Crane 209, Nick Watney 209
1350: Adam Scott (Australia) 208, John Senden (Australia)
208
1400: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 208, Robert Karlsson
(Sweden) 208
1410: D.A. Points 207, David Toms 208
1420: Steve Stricker 206, Anders Hansen (Denmark) 207
1430: Keegan Bradley 204, Scott Verplank 205
1440: Brendan Steele 203, Jason Dufner 203
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans;
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)