Oct 2 American world number one Jordan Spieth was named on Friday as the PGA Tour's Player of the Year after a stellar 2014-15 campaign highlighted by two major victories among his five wins.

The 22-year-old landed the coveted honour after clinching the first two majors of the season -- the Masters and U.S. Open -- before finishing one shot out of a British Open playoff in July and being runner-up at the PGA Championship in August. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)