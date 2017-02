April 29 South African Ernie Els and overnight leader Jason Dufner of the United States took the New Orleans Classic into a sudden-death playoff in Avondale, Louisiana, on Sunday.

The duo finished the regulation 72 holes on 19-under-par 269, Els eagling the seventh on his way to a five-under 67 at the TPC Louisiana where Dufner narrowly missed a 10-foot birdie putt at the last to close with a 70. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)