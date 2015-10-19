Oct 18 Argentine Emiliano Grillo and American Kevin Na headed to a playoff at the Frys.com Open in northern California on Sunday.

Grillo sank a 25-foot birdie at the final hole, which was later matched by Na, who dropped a six-footer to force extra holes at the Silveraro Resort in Napa.

They finished at 15-under-par 273, one stroke ahead of Americans Justin Thomas and Jason Bohn and South African Tyrone Van Aswegen. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.)