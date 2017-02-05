Golf-Thompson leads heading into final round in Michigan
June 17 Long-hitting Lexi Thompson moved into a one-stroke after the third round at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday.
Feb 5 Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Webb Simpson headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing regulation tied at the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Sunday.
The duo finished the 72 regulation holes on 17-under-par 267, Matsuyama narrowly missing a birdie putt at the last to card a five-under 66 and Simpson closing with a best-of-the-day 64.
World number five Matsuyama is seeking his fifth victory in his last nine starts worldwide. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in St. Augustine, Florida; Editing by Andrew Both)
June 18 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Erin, Wisconsin -12 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 70 67 -11 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 70 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 70 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 73 69 63 -10 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 65 73 68 -9 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 69 70 68 -8 Russell Henley (U.S.) 71 70 67 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 70 70 68 Patrick Reed (U.S.)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 17 The third round of the 117th U.S. Open began on Saturday. Following are highlights from the second major championship of the year at Erin Hills.