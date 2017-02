PACIFIC PALISADES, California, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Americans Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley took the Northern Trust Open into a sudden-death playoff at Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

The trio finished the 72 regulation holes on seven-under-par 277, Haas closing with a two-under 69, Mickelson sinking a 26-foot birdie putt at the last for a 71 and Bradley ramming home a 13-footer there, also for a 71. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)