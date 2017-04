April 5 Americans Jordan Spieth, J.B. Holmes and Johnson Wagner are headed to a playoff after finishing in a three-way tie at the Houston Open in Texas.

They completed the regulation 72 holes locked at 16-under-par 272 at the Golf Club of Houston.

Spieth got up-and-down for par at the difficult final hole to shoot 70. Holmes carded a brilliant 64, while Wagner made a rare birdie at the last for a 69.

