Golf-Simon Hobday dies aged 76
CAPE TOWN, March 2 Simon Hobday, one of golf’s most colourful characters, has died aged 76, South Africa’s Sunshine Tour announced on Thursday.
June 23 Chris Stroud chipped in from behind the green at the 18th hole to force a sudden-death playoff with Tour veteran Ken Duke at the Travelers Championship on Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Stroud's spectacular chip-pin capped a three-under-par 67, while the 44-year-old Duke shot 66 for his 12-under-par 268 total.
Both Stroud and fellow American Duke were going for their first career PGA Tour wins as they headed back to the 18th tee at the TPC River Highlands course to begin the playoff.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Meadows)
March 1 A Florida golf club owned by U.S. President Donald Trump appealed a federal judge's ruling that it pay $5.77 million to former members for refusing to refund their deposits when they wanted to resign.
March 1 The elimination of "ball moved" penalties and reduction of time allowed to search for a lost ball are among several fundamental rule changes that have been proposed by golf's governing bodies.