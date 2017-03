June 1 Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and American Kevin Na headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing regulation tied for the lead on Sunday at the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Rising star Matsuyama sank a five-foot birdie at the final hole to join Na at 13-under-par 275 at Muirfield Village.

The playoff was starting at the par-four 18th, which Matsuyama birdied in all four rounds.

