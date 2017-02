May 6 Briton Rory McIlroy and Americans Rickie Fowler and D.A. Points headed into a sudden-death playoff at the Wells Fargo Championship after completing the regulation 72 holes tied on 14-under-par 274 at Quail Hollow on Sunday.

McIlroy shot a two-under-par 70 in the final round, while Fowler fired a 69 and Points posted a 71 in the final round.

(Reporting By Larry Fine in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)