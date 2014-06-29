June 29 Englishman Justin Rose and American Shawn Stefani are in a playoff at the Quicken Loans National in Maryland.

Rose and Stefani both carded 70s in the final round to finish regulation locked at four-under-par 280 at Congressional in Bethesda.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, has won five times on the PGA Tour, while Stefani is seeking his first victory.

