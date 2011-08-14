JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 14 Unheralded Americans Jason Dufner and Keegan Bradley took the PGA Championship into a three-hole playoff at Atlanta Athletic Club on Sunday.

The pair finished the 72 regulation holes on eight-under-par 272, Dufner bogeying three of the last four holes for a one-under-par 69 and PGA Tour rookie Bradley closing with a five-birdie 68.

It is the fourth three-hole playoff in the year's final major, following those in 2000, 2004 and last season when Germany's Martin Kaymer edged out American Bubba Watson at Whistling Straits.

