SAN MARTIN, California Oct 9 Americans Briny Baird and Bryce Molder, each seeking a first PGA Tour title, took the Frys.com Open into a sudden-death playoff at CordeValle Golf Club on Sunday.

The pair finished the 72 regulation holes at 17-under-par 267, overnight leader Baird closing with a four-under 67 and Molder carding a seven-birdie 64. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)