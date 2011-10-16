OCT 16 - Oct 16 Americans Webb Simpson and Ben Crane took the PGA Tour's McGladrey Classic into a sudden-death playoff at St Simons Island in Georgia on Sunday.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes at 15-under-par 265, Simpson closing with a four-under 66 and Crane firing a sizzling eight-birdie 63.

Overnight leader Michael Thompson, who had led by three shots with nine holes to play, bogeyed the last for a 69 and had to settle for third place at 14 under.

