OCT 16 - Oct 16 Americans Webb Simpson
and Ben Crane took the PGA Tour's McGladrey Classic into a
sudden-death playoff at St Simons Island in Georgia on Sunday.
The duo finished the 72 regulation holes at 15-under-par
265, Simpson closing with a four-under 66 and Crane firing a
sizzling eight-birdie 63.
Overnight leader Michael Thompson, who had led by three
shots with nine holes to play, bogeyed the last for a 69 and had
to settle for third place at 14 under.
