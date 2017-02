ATLANTA, Sept 25 Americans Bill Haas and Hunter Mahan took the season-ending Tour Championship into a sudden-death playoff at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday with FedExCup honours and the $10 million bonus also on the line.

The pair finished the 72 regulation holes on eight-under-par 272, Haas closing with a two-under 68 and joint overnight leader Mahan carding a 71.

British world number one Luke Donald birdied three of the last five holes for a 69 to finish in a tie for third with South Korean K.J. Choi (70) and Australian Aaron Baddeley (72).

