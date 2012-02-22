By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 22 The FedExCup
playoffs, the PGA Tour's lucrative four-event season finale,
have been extended for a further five years, commissioner Tim
Finchem said on Wednesday.
Launched in 2007, the playoffs will continue to offer $35
million in total bonus money to players based on their finish in
the points standings, including a $10 million jackpot for the
overall winner.
Finchem said that FedEx had extended its umbrella
sponsorship until the end of the 2017 season.
"We've seen it grow, it's become a big part of what the PGA
Tour is all about," Finchem told reporters at Dove Mountain on
the first day of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.
"It has had the effect of pulling our season together. We're
going to try to make some adjustments in the next couple of
years to do that with the FedExCup in an even more impactful
way."
While not disclosing any financial details, Finchem said
there would be further growth in the FedExCup over the next five
years.
"How that plays out in terms of the distribution of dollars
we're not sure, but we're certainly going forward, not backwards
during this term," Finchem added.
American Bill Haas won the 2011 FedExCup and its $10 million
bonus after beating compatriot Hunter Mahan in a thrilling
playoff for the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.
