PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 10 American D.A. Points has withdrawn from the Players Championship with a back injury, organisers said on Thursday.

Points came into the tournament after losing out to Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday in a three-way play-off with Rory McIlroy.

The 35-year-old pulled out before his scheduled first round at the TPC Sawgrass.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ed Osmond)