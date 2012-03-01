PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Ian Poulter has pulled out of this week's Honda Classic PGA Tour event due to illness, he said on Thursday.

Poulter, who had complained of suffering from a high temperature, was due to play with compatriot Lee Westwood and Tiger Woods in the first round.

"Sorry guys never been so disappointed in pulling out of a tournament," Poulter wrote on twitter. "Never felt so rough, hope the first reserve plays well in a great group today."

Poulter will be replaced by Argentine Miguel Angel Carballo, organisers said.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ed Osmond)