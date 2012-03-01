PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, Mar 1 (Reuters) -
Britain's Ian Poulter has pulled out of this week's Honda
Classic PGA Tour event due to illness, he said on Thursday.
Poulter, who had complained of suffering from a high
temperature, was due to play with compatriot Lee Westwood and
Tiger Woods in the first round.
"Sorry guys never been so disappointed in pulling out of a
tournament," Poulter wrote on twitter. "Never felt so rough,
hope the first reserve plays well in a great group today."
Poulter will be replaced by Argentine Miguel Angel Carballo,
organisers said.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ed Osmond)