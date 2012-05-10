By Simon Evans
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 10 England's Ian
Poulter moved into a new house last week and said clearing the
clutter, literally and figuratively, had helped him grab the
clubhouse lead at the Players Championship on Thursday.
The seven-under-par 65 in the opening round of what is
widely regarded as golf's unofficial fifth major was Poulter's
best at TPC Sawgrass and, with just one bogey, it was achieved
with precise and elegant golf.
The Englishman built a palatial home on the shores of Lake
Nona by Orlando, Florida, and said the delays and difficulties
during nearly three years of construction that he oversaw was
brutal.
But a few days at home with his family as they finally
moving into their multi-million dollar abode clearly had a
cathartic effect on Poulter, who ranked Thursday's round as
among the top 10 of his career.
"“It was a big week for me to try to finally get in this
house. The more I could get done of that, the more I could relax
my brain to actually going out there and playing some good
golf," he told reporters after a round which featured nine
consecutive single-putt holes.
"“It's no surprise to me to be fresh in the mind this week;
to know that I'm finally in the house and I'm relaxed and the
family are happy, and all of the hassle and stress is over, and
I can just go out and play golf and I have felt relaxed this
week."
Poulter finished second here in 2009, missing out to Swede
Henrik Stenson, and enjoys the course.
"“It is a good golf course. I do like tough golf courses. I
generally play them well; whether it focuses my mind a bit more,
I don't know," said Poulter. "But I do like this golf course. It
is a proper test of golf. I'm excited to see what happens over
the weekend."
The focus this week though comes from solving the torturous
process of moving house.
"“It was brutal from start to finish. There were a lot of
interesting hiccups along the way, but I'm glad to say they are
all behind me, and we are going to spend that first night in
there on Sunday," he said.
"“So there's a couple more boxes to unbox, but it's an
enjoyable week to be able to know that there's no more agro,
there's no more subcontractors, thank God, and I can enjoy the
wonderful house we've built."
The prize money on offer for winning the Players is $1.7
million and Poulter, never shy to discuss material possessions,
already has a reward in mind.
"“Ferrari Enzo - I've been looking for one of them for a
while," he said. "It will be a nice addition to the stable."
The stable is, he concedes, already full, with a Ferrari,
Bentley and Mercedes among the collection, but do not expect him
to build a garage extension anytime soon.
"“I'll find room, trust me," he said with a grin.
