* Poulter pulls out with pneumonia
* Argentina Carballo takes his place
By Simon Evans
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, March 1 (Reuters) -
Ian Poulter has pulled out of this week's Honda Classic PGA
Tour event after contracting pneumonia.
Poulter, who had complained of suffering from a high
temperature, was due to play with compatriot Lee Westwood and
Tiger Woods in the first round.
"Sorry guys never been so disappointed in pulling out of a
tournament," Poulter wrote on his Twitter account. "Never felt
so rough, hope the first reserve plays well in a great group
today."
Poulter was replaced by Miguel Angel Carballo, organisers
said, but the Argentine could only shoot a nine-over-par 79.
Later, after being examined, Poulter tweeted: "Just been for
a chest X-ray. Got Pneumonia guys, rest time for me."
American Davis Love III grabbed a two shot lead after
shooting a six-under 64 in Thursday's first round.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ed Osmond/Patrick
Johnston)
