LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 17 A $1.4 million purse for the winner and a shot at a $10 million bonus will be riding on the final round of the BMW Championship but for Australians Geoff Ogilvy and John Senden there is something just as valuable to be won on Sunday - a place on the International team for the Presidents Cup.

Ten of the 12 places on both the International and United States teams will be decided after Sunday's final round of the BMW and Ogilvy and Senden both put themselves right in contention.

Senden finished Saturday's third round of the BMW in outright second place, behind Britain's Justin Rose, while Ogilvy was tied for third after a 68.

The two Australians are also battling to make it into next week's lucrative Tour Championship in Atlanta, but Ogilvy was clear about what he values more, particularly with the Presidents Cup being played in his backyard at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in November.

"I think The Presidents Cup surely has to be a bigger deal," Ogilvy told reporters.

"Those team events are pretty special to play in and it happens to be not only my home golf course but a golf course that I grew up right next door.

The BMW is the last chance for players to automatically book their places on both the United States and International rosters.

Ten of the 12 places on the U.S. team will be determined by the PGA money list after Sunday's final round while the top 10 International berths will be decided by world rankings.

The two team captains will also select two picks of their own on Sept. 27. The U.S. captain Fred Couples has already said Tiger Woods would get one of the American spots but the International captain, Australian Greg Norman, has not yet indicated who he will pick.

Ogilvy is currently 10th on the International order of merit and will secure a place as long as he finishes in the top 20 at Cog Hill, the host course of the BMW, unless Senden, who is currently 23rd, wins the tournament. In that case, Ogilvy would have to finish in the top five.

But the Australian plans to kill two birds with the same stone, knowing a top three finish will guarantee him a place in the Tour Championship, which features only the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup standings fighting for a $10 million jackpot.

"The Presidents Cup is a pretty big deal and I would love to play Atlanta," Ogilvy said.

"If I have a good round tomorrow, I'll get both goals achieved."

For Senden, the equation for making the Presidents Cup team is simple. He needs to win the BMW or rely on the goodwill of Norman.

"To represent the International team with Greg Norman as the captain, who we idolised as young guys, would be fantastic, and making it to Atlanta would be fabulous," Senden said.

The Presidents Cup is also on the minds of several U.S. players, including Jim Furyk.

The top six places on the U.S. team are already locked up by Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Nick Watney and Webb Simpson, leaving a handful of others, including Furyk, scramblinf for the other spots.

"I's on the back of my mind, it's weighing on me," said Furyk. "Obviously I want to make the team but the only thing I can really control is how I play.

"It's hard not to look at the leaderboard but ultimately all I can control is how I play, and I need to go out there and probably play a little bit better."