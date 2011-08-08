By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 8 With a list of
potential major winners unprecedented in depth and doubts over
whether Tiger Woods will ever regain his former dominance, this
week's PGA Championship is wide open for the taking.
Ninety-eight of the world's top 100 players have assembled
at Atlanta Athletic Club for Thursday's opening round and you
can bet that at least a handful will go on to deliver their 'A'
games in pursuit of the season's last shot at major glory.
Remarkably, there have been nine first-time winners in the
last 10 majors with Phil Mickelson's emotional victory at the
2010 Masters the sole exception.
The golfing landscape has become increasingly global in
recent years and players from countries ranging from Ireland
and Fiji to Zimbabwe and South Korea can boast winners in the
year's final major.
"Everybody out here has the ability to put it together for
a week and when that week comes around, they can be
unbeatable," said Britain's Justin Rose, a double winner on the
PGA Tour.
"The strength and depth out here now is very, very
strong."
Woods, who has claimed four PGA Championship titles, has
been a shadow of his former self while battling injuries and
trying to rebuild his golf swing and his private life following
the breakup of his marriage.
He made his long-awaited PGA Tour return after three months
on the sidelines at last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
where he tied for 37th after displaying erratic form.
Having not competed on the U.S. circuit since the Players
Championship in May when he withdrew after just nine holes,
Woods said he was "absolutely encouraged" ahead of this week.
"I've just got to keep playing," the former world number
one told reporters after signing off with a level-par 70 at
Firestone Country Club. "It's just something that comes over
time of just playing and getting the feel for it."
Asked whether one more tournament under his belt would have
been desirable before this week's PGA Championship, Woods
replied: "It would be nice, but hey, I've got three days.
"So I'm going to worry about these three days, apply it
accordingly and be ready come Thursday."
The days of Woods intimidating his rivals going into any
major championship are, at least for the moment, over.
TIGER DOMINANCE
He has not won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open nor any
tournament worldwide since 2009 and the aura of dominance he
once enjoyed is either forgotten or has never been experienced
by some of the emerging young talents in the game.
Last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational provided a glimpse
into the likely face of golf's future with 19-year-old Japanese
Ryo Ishikawa, American Rickie Fowler, 22, Australian Jason Day,
23, and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, 22, all challenging
for the title.
World number four McIlroy has already made a major mark on
the game, winning the U.S. Open in record style by a staggering
eight shots at Congressional in June.
That performance has certainly encouraged many of his
peers, just as he was motivated by the U.S. Open victory of his
compatriot Graeme McDowell at Pebble Beach the year before.
"When Graeme won last year, it made me realise that winning
a major championship was achievable, attainable, said McIlroy.
"To see a great friend like that win a major, it only
inspires you. It inspires you to go out and emulate them. And
funny enough, I was able to do that."
Germany's Martin Kaymer, who won last year's PGA
Championship at Whistling Straits in a playoff with American
left-hander Bubba Watson, expects the par-70 Atlanta Athletic
Club layout to provide a daunting challenge this week.
"It's about ball-striking here," the German said. "The
rough will be thick ... it will be difficult.
"But I think you get really rewarded here, and it's a big
advantage, if you hit fairways. It's a long golf course but you
have to strike the ball well.
"It's easy to make double-bogeys on this golf course,
especially the last four holes. There might be some people
struggling to get home in two on the par-fours. So it will be a
tough tournament for sure."
Of all the majors in recent times, the PGA attracts the
strongest field and yet it has often been the most likely to
throw up a surprise winner.
The championship was won in consecutive years from 2002 by
unheralded Americans Rich Beem and Shaun Micheel, underlining
that any player is capable of victory.
Whoever ends up lifting the prized Wanamaker Trophy on
Sunday will have coped best with one of golf's toughest
challenges.
