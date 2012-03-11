March 10 American George McNeill shot a five-under par 67 on Saturday to snatch a one stroke lead after the third round of the Puerto Rico Open.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who finished with consecutive birdies, was tied for second with American Kevin Stadler, after both carded 66.

Australia's Matt Jones, who led by three shots overnight, fell back to fourth place, two shots behind McNeil, after an even par round of 72.

Japan's Ryo Ishikawa remained in the frame, just three strokes off the lead, after shooting a 69.

McNeill eagled the par-five third hole but dropped shots with bogeys at the seventh and eighth holes before covering the back nine in four-under par. (Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Julian Linden)