March 7 Americans Scott Brown and Chris Smith pushed into the lead at the Puerto Rico Open on Saturday, taking advantage of a rough afternoon for German Alex Cejka, who fell to fifth with a series of bogeys on the final holes.

Brown, the 2013 winner, grabbed a share of the lead with birdies on the final two holes for a five-under 67 in the third round of the tournament.

Smith shot a 68, leaving him and Brown at a six-under 210, one stroke up on American Jon Curran and Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who had rounds of 70 and 72, respectively.

Overnight leader Cejka, who is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, dropped four strokes late in the round, notching bogeys on the par-5 15th and par-4 17th, and a double-bogey on the par-5 18th.

A four-time winner on the European Tour and twice a runner-up on the PGA Tour, Cejka had vaulted to the top of the leader board on Friday with a series of late birdies. He is tied with four others at four-under.

Smith's strong performance represents a comeback. His last PGA Tour win was the 2002 Buick Classic, and his last full Tour season was 2005.

His wife was killed and two children were critically injured in an automobile accident in 2009.

