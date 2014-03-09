March 9 PGA Tour rookie Chesson Hadley survived a late charge from Danny Lee to win the $3.5 million Puerto Rico Open by two strokes on Sunday.

American Hadley led throughout the final round and shot a five-under-par 67 on the Trump International course in Rio Grande.

But it was far from a cakewalk to victory as New Zealander Lee birdied the 13th, 15th and 16th holes to close the margin to one stroke with two holes left.

Hadley, however, responded in style with birdies at the final two holes to finish at 21-under 267 for his first tour victory at the age of 26.

Lee (68) birdied the last to finish second on 19-under, with American Ben Martin (66) third on 17-under.

The Puerto Rico Open was contested by players who did not qualify for the WGC-Cadillac Championship. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Julian Linden)