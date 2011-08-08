RENO, Nevada Aug 7 Scott Piercy
survived a tense final round to capture the Reno-Tahoe Open
by a single stroke on Sunday and earn his first career
victory.
The 32-year-old needed to make a seven-foot par putt on the
last for a round of two-under to remain a shot better than Pat
Perez, who fired a 4-under 68 to put the heat on Piercy.
Americans Steve Flesch and Blake Adams finished two shots
behind at 13-under 275.
Piercy's finish was anything but routine after his tee shot
on the 18th sailed far right and wound up against a cart path on
the 616-yard, par 5.
The Nevada native was able to reach the green in three shots
but blew his birdie try well by the hole to set up a testing
putt for par and seal the win.
"Having to two-putt is not easy," Piercy told reporters,
after his victory earned him a spot in this week's PGA
Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.
"We had vacation plans next week but now I have to cancel.
I'm so excited."
Piercy had a two-stroke lead over fellow American Josh
Teater going into Sunday's final round and while he birdied his
first hole he could not pull away from the chasing pack.
In the group ahead, Perez made consecutive birdies at the
12th and 13th and found himself tied atop the leaderboard at
15-under when Piercy bogeyed the 14th.
But Perez too would falter, hitting a poor second shot to
bogey 17 to slip out of the lead before missing a short birdie
putt on 18.
