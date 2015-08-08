Aug 7 American Andreas Gonzales fired 11 birdies and a single bogey to grab a share of the 36-hole lead in the Barracuda Championship at the Montreux Golf and Country Club on Friday.

Gonzales, who joined countryman Brendan Steele at the top of the leaderboard, posted a record 21-points in the modified Stableford scoring system, beating the old single-round mark of 19 set by John Mallinger in the third round last year.

Gonzales and Steele, who earned 18 points on Friday, are tied on 26, two points ahead of 2012 winner J.J. Henry and Swede Jonas Blixt.

The tournament scoring format awards players eight points for double eagle, five for eagle, two for birdie, none for par, minus-one for bogey and minus-three for double bogey or worse.

Gonzales bogeyed No. 10, his first hole, and then played the remaining holes in 11-under par for a stroke-play score of 62.

He credited his caddie for calculating the right yardages in the high altitude.

"Today was a lot of fun," Gonzales said. "I wouldn't have been able to do it without my caddie, Brandon DeStefano.

"He did a lot of number figuring here. Playing at altitude here in Reno, early in the morning it can play a little bit less and then get to the afternoon and it can play a little bit more.

"I went off what he said and hit a lot of good putts."

The 32-year-old Gonzales is winless in 69 PGA Tour starts, but does have a pair of top 10s in 25 events this season.

Steele, who holed out from a bunker at the par-5 2nd hole, has not won since his lone victory at the 2011 Texas Open. (Reporting by Tim Wharmsby; Editing by Peter Rutherford)