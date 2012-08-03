(Refiles with new slug, no change to text)
Aug 2 Argentina's Andres Romero shot seven
birdies in a bogey-free round of 65 for a one-point lead after
the first round of the Reno-Tahoe Open at the Montreux Gold and
Country Club in Nevada on Thursday.
The tournament has altered the scoring for this year's
competition, making it the only event on the PGA Tour to use the
modified Stableford points system.
The system gives two points for a birdie, nothing for par
and a minus point for a bogey with greater punishments and
rewards for good shots, such as five for an eagle and minus
three for a double-bogey or worse.
While Romero made the early pace on 14 points, South Korea's
Noh Seung-yul was a point further back after his round included
seven birdies and a bogey.
A trio of Americans were three points off the lead with Josh
Teater, Ricky Barnes and John Mallinger all on 11 points.
Two-times major championship winner John Daly was one of a
quintet of players on 10 points after he made birdies on the
17th and 18th holes.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)