UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
Aug 3 Australian Geoff Ogilvy broke out of a slump with a convincing victory at the $3 million Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.
Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, finished on 21-under-par for 49 points in the Modified Stableford format on the Montreux course.
American Justin Hicks claimed second place on 44 points, with compatriots Jonathan Byrd and John Huh equal third on 37 points.
Ogilvy, 37, collected $540,000 for his eighth PGA Tour victory, his first since 2010 when he also won the Australian Open.
He also earned a late invitation to next week's PGA Championship.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci