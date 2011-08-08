Aug 7 Leading
final round scores from the U.S. PGA
Tour 's Reno-Tahoe Open on Sunday in
Reno, Nevada (par-72; U.S. unless stated)
273 Scott Piercy 72 70 61 70
274 Pat Perez 73 68 65 68
275 Steve Flesch 68 69 70 68
Blake Adams 67 72 67 69
276 Jim Renner 74 69 65 68
277 Matt McQuillan (Canada) 71 69 71 66
Ben Martin 68 72 68 69
Steve Elkington (Australia) 73 65 68 71
Nick O'Hern (Australia) 65 72 69 71
278 Billy Horschel 71 70 70 67
Bryce Molder 72 71 68 67
Hunter Haas 70 67 72 69
Michael Letzig 70 69 70 69
Josh Teater 72 67 66 73
279 Billy Mayfair 73 70 69 67
Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 69 72 70 68
Chris Riley 66 72 68 73
280 Rod Pampling (Australia) 68 70 72 70
Shane Bertsch 71 69 69 71
Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 73 69 66 72
281 Tom Pernice Jr. 73 69 70 69
Garrett Willis 73 66 72 70
Chris DiMarco 72 72 67 70
Brian Davis (Britain) 73 67 67 74
282 Roland Thatcher 71 67 76 68
Aron Price (Australia) 71 72 71 68
Jay Williamson 68 70 74 70
Jim Herman 71 69 72 70
Craig Barlow 72 68 72 70
Todd Hamilton 73 68 71 70
Joe Durant 75 69 68 70
Kevin Na 75 70 67 70
Troy Matteson 70 69 72 71
Matt Jones (Australia) 68 73 70 71
Joseph Bramlett 72 69 69 72
J.P. Hayes 73 71 66 72
John Merrick 71 69 66 76
