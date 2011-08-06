Aug 5 Second round scores from the Reno-Tahoe Open at the par-72 Montreux Golf and Country Club in Nevada on Friday. The cut was set at 145. 135 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 69 66 136 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 67 69 137 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 70 67

Steve Flesch (U.S.) 68 69

Nick O'Hern (Australia) 65 72 138 Notah Begay III (U.S.) 71 67

Steve Elkington (Australia) 73 65

Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 68 70

Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 68

Chris Riley (U.S.) 66 72

Jay Williamson (U.S.) 68 70

Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 71 67

Rod Pampling (Australia) 68 70 139 Michael Letzig (U.S.) 70 69

Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 73 66

Garrett Willis (U.S.) 73 66

Blake Adams (U.S.) 67 72

Troy Matteson (U.S.) 70 69

Bob May (U.S.) 70 69

Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 67 140 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 71 69

Alex Prugh (U.S.) 73 67

Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 71 69

Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 69

John Merrick (U.S.) 71 69

Tag Ridings (U.S.) 71 69

Dicky Pride (U.S.) 71 69

Craig Barlow (U.S.) 72 68

Brian Davis (Britain) 73 67

Todd Fischer (U.S.) 71 69

Matt McQuillan (Canada) 71 69

Ben Martin (U.S.) 68 72

Jim Herman (U.S.) 71 69 141 Briny Baird (U.S.) 67 74

Pat Perez (U.S.) 73 68

Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 73 68

Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 71 70

Michael Connell (U.S.) 73 68

Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 69 72

Dean Wilson (U.S.) 69 72

Matt Jones (Australia) 68 73

Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 70

Joseph Bramlett (U.S.) 72 69

Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 69 72 142 Robert Gamez (U.S.) 73 69

Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 73 69

Will Strickler (U.S.) 72 70

Mark Hensby (Australia) 71 71

Kirk Triplett (U.S.) 70 72

Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 68 74

Bob Estes (U.S.) 75 67

John Mallinger (U.S.) 71 71

Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 73 69

Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 70 143 Stephen Ames (Canada) 71 72

Aron Price (Australia) 71 72

Carl Paulson (U.S.) 69 74

Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 73 70

Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 71

James Driscoll (U.S.) 70 73

Jim Renner (U.S.) 74 69 144 Tim Herron (U.S.) 72 72

Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 72 72

Joe Durant (U.S.) 75 69

Chez Reavie (U.S.) 74 70

David Mathis (U.S.) 76 68

Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 73 71

J.P. Hayes (U.S.) 73 71

Martin Trainer (U.S.) 72 72 145 Woody Austin (U.S.) 73 72

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 72 73

Alex Aragon (U.S.) 72 73

Scott Gutschewski (U.S.) 71 74

Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 75

Kevin Na (U.S.) 75 70 146 DNQ Marc Leishman (Australia) 76 70

Nathan Green (Australia) 71 75

Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 74 72

William McGirt (U.S.) 78 68

Colt Knost (U.S.) 74 72

Chris Baryla (Canada) 74 72

Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 72 74

Jason Bohn (U.S.) 78 68

Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 76 70 147 DNQ Greg Chalmers (Australia) 72 75

John Daly (U.S.) 74 73

Rich Beem (U.S.) 76 71

Bobby Gates (U.S.) 73 74

Parker McLachlin (U.S.) 74 73

Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 72 75

Ben Curtis (U.S.) 74 73 148 DNQ David Duval (U.S.) 78 70

Scott McCarron (U.S.) 71 77

Martin Piller (U.S.) 75 73

Skip Kendall (U.S.) 74 74 149 DNQ Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 76 73

Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 77 72

D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 74 75

Troy Merritt (U.S.) 76 73

Omar Uresti (U.S.) 73 76

Paul Goydos (U.S.) 74 75

Bud Cauley (U.S.) 72 77

Creighton Honeck (U.S.) 76 73 150 DNQ Jeff Quinney (U.S.) 74 76

Nate Smith (U.S.) 75 75

Chris Tidland (U.S.) 74 76

Kim Bi-O (South Korea) 77 73

Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 74 76

Scott Gordon (U.S.) 77 73

D.J. Brigman (U.S.) 72 78 151 DNQ Brett Quigley (U.S.) 72 79

Ted Purdy (U.S.) 78 73

Cameron Percy (Australia) 76 75 152 DNQ Richard Johnson (Sweden) 73 79

Derek Lamely (U.S.) 73 79

David Hearn (Canada) 76 76

Mike Small (U.S.) 77 75 153 DNQ Steven Bowditch (Australia) 76 77

Len Mattiace (U.S.) 77 76

Zack Miller (U.S.) 71 82

Rich Barcelo (U.S.) 79 74 154 DNQ Jeff Rangel (U.S.) 75 79

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 77 77 155 DNQ Lee Janzen (U.S.) 78 77

Scott Smith (U.S.) 81 74

Justin Hicks (U.S.) 77 78 156 DNQ Kent Jones (U.S.) 80 76 163 DNQ Jason Schmuhl (U.S.) 81 82 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Edited by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

