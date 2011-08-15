By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 15 The wild,
roller-coaster finish to the 93rd PGA Championship at Atlanta
Athletic Club on Sunday was unpredictable as it unfolded but it
was not unlikely.
Keegan Bradley's gripping playoff victory over fellow
American Jason Dufner underlined how much strength in depth the
modern game now enjoys and that virtually any player in the
field can triumph if on song that week.
PGA Tour rookie Bradley, ranked 108th in the world, was
competing in his very first major while 80th-ranked journeyman
Dufner was competing in his 11th in as many years.
Coming into this week, most of the game's leading players
felt at least 40 golfers were capable of winning the year's
final major, and that number almost certainly did not include
either Bradley or Dufner.
Ten of the last 11 majors have been clinched by first-time
winners, with 2010 Masters champion Phil Mickelson the sole
exception in that span.
"The top players are not dominating like they were, which I
think is great for the Tour," Bradley told reporters after
beating Dufner by one stroke over three extra holes to claim
his second victory on the U.S. circuit.
"It gives an opportunity for a player like me to win this
thing. I just think the game is as deep as it's ever been and
it's only getting deeper."
Former world number one Tiger Woods, who missed the cut at
the PGA Championship for the first time in only his second PGA
Tour event following a three-month injury absence, has been
hugely impressed by the game's emerging young talent.
"You have this new young crew coming up, and there are
probably two generations to that young crew," the 14-times
major champion said on the eve of the tournament.
"You have the guys in their early 30s, like Adam (Scott),
and those guys in their mid-20s and the teenagers, Ryo
(Ishikawa) being 19. It's just ungodly how good these guys are
at such an early age."
Of all the majors in recent times, the PGA Championship
attracts the strongest field and yet it has often been the most
likely to produce a surprise winner.
The coveted Wanamaker Trophy was won in consecutive years
from 2002 by unheralded Americans Rich Beem and Shaun Micheel,
showing how wide open the season's final major has been.
OPENED UP
"The whole game has opened up now," said Northern Irishman
Darren Clarke, who claimed his first major title at last
month's British Open. "The European Tour now, of which I'm
proud to be a member, we have got some fantastic players.
"There are great players dotted all around the world, and
the more that the (PGA) Tour has opened up (for others) to come
and play over here, the stronger the foreign players have
become."
Another reason why the PGA Championship has tended to
produce 'surprising' winners is that of all the majors, it is
the one most likely to be staged on a PGA Tour-style venue.
Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland course fit the bill in
this regard, though it also featured a closing four-hole
stretch that Woods rated as among the most punishing he has
ever seen.
"It's a hell of a test coming in," four-times winner Woods
said after a practice session. "I don't think there's another
stretch that I can remember that's this difficult.
"You have two long par-fours going uphill, a par-three in
which more guys will be hitting lumber (woods) and 18 being as
tight as it is for as long as it is. If you play those 16 holes
even par, you'll be picking up a ton of shots on the guys."
As it happened, those last four holes played .584 strokes
over par during the PGA Championship, making them the fourth
most difficult closing stretch in a major dating back to 1983.
While virtually all the players were fulsome in their
praise of the Highland course set-up, the tricky par-four 18th
attracted some criticism with many feeling it should have been
a par-five last week.
"I don't think I've ever played a tougher four-hole closing
stretch, I just wish they played 18 as a par-five all the way
back," American Sean O'Hair told Reuters.
"Eighteen is just hanging on for dear life."
South African Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion,
agreed about the daunting 507-yard last.
"Eighteen is not a very good hole at any spot, especially
as the finishing hole for a tournament like this," he said.
"You could improve it dramatically by making it a par-five.
"I played with a long hitter (in the final round), Gary
Woodland, and he hit four-iron off the tee and then a two-iron
into the green. That just doesn't make any sense to me. It's
just unfortunately not as solid as the other 17 holes."
(Editing by Larry Fine; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)