LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 15 With a $10 million
pot on the table, Justin Rose went all in on Thursday, flashing
a hot hand with an eight-under-par 63 to grab the first round
lead at the BMW Championship.
The Briton, however, will need to have more up his sleeve
if he hopes to break into the top 30 in the FedExCup standings
and book his place at the season-ending finale next week in
Atlanta where a $10 million bonus will go to the points
leader.
Entering the third of the PGA Tour's four lucrative playoff
events this week, Rose was just outside the top 30 and, with
nothing to lose, he brought an all-or-nothing approach to Cog
Hill Golf and Country Club.
"I've got the mindset I've got nothing to lose this week,"
Rose, who lies 34th in the standings, told reporters. "That's
my strategy, that's my attitude because right now I'm not going
to Atlanta.
"I've got everything to gain this week. That's really the
way I'm seeing it.
"Guys who are 26, 27, 28, 29th -- who have played well all
year -- they might be pretty tense this week because they feel
they deserve to be in Atlanta. For me, I still feel like I can
make it a great year."
After making his long awaited PGA Tour breakthrough last
season by recording two victories on the U.S. circuit, Rose has
been unable to build on that success in 2011.
WILDLY INCONSISTENT
He has had four top-10s this year, highlighted by a third
place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but his
performances have been wildly inconsistent, particularly
towards the end of the season.
After missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Rose
rebounded with a solid sixth at the first FedExCup playoff
event, The Barclays, but then finished in a disappointing tie
for 68th at the Deutsche Bank Championship two weeks ago.
"At the beginning of the season, I was playing really,
really nice golf and through the Florida Swing and into the
Masters I played some of the best golf I've ever played," said
Rose.
"I really felt that with a decent putter I would have won a
couple of those tournaments.
"I didn't play quite as well through the summer but I feel
like I'm sort of feeling good about things once again."
Earlier this week, Rose had a session with swing coach Sean
Foley, who is also overseeing the latest swing overhaul by
Tiger Woods, and the tweaks produced immediate results as Rose
described Thursday's round as one of the best of his career.
"I had a little tune-up with Sean Foley on Tuesday, really
cleaned up a couple things in my golf swing, and it was really
nice to see the results straightaway," said Rose.
"Basically the line of the club at the top of the
backswing, I just got a little bit more on line instead of a
little bit laid off.
"I'm sort of managing to do it with a nice, simple thought,
and I think that's the key -- if you can take simple thoughts
from the range, that's how you're going to take them to the
golf course."
