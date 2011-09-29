LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 Globe-trotting Briton Justin Rose may have ended his 2011 PGA Tour campaign on a highly successful note after five hectic weeks through the FedExCup playoffs but his golfing year is far from over.

One of many players who compete on both sides of the Atlantic, Rose still has four events left on the European Tour, plus the Nov. 24-27 World Cup in China where he will represent England with his good friend Ian Poulter.

"I've got four more tournaments to get in on the European Tour to make my minimum," Rose told Reuters, referring to the total of 13 events required to maintain his playing card.

"I love travelling a little bit at the end of the year and my schedule is not too bad. I've got four weeks off now and then two weeks on, two weeks off and three weeks on before I get a nice break over Christmas.

"It's a commitment to play on both tours and you do sacrifice some time at home, but I think it's worth it."

Rose, who won his third PGA Tour title at the BMW Championship two weeks ago and lies 17th on the money list with earnings of $3,401,420, said being away from his young family was the worst aspect of competing on both circuits.

"That's when it's no fun," added the 31-year-old Englishman, whose next tournament will be the Oct 27-30 Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain.

"As a single guy, I'd love to be on the road, I'd love to be seeing Asia and doing all that stuff. But when you've got a two-and-a-half-year-old son at home wanting his daddy, that's when travelling gets you down."

Florida-based Rose, who plays most of his golf on the U.S. PGA Tour, felt the tricky travel equation boiled down to the entire family having to make different sacrifices.

TAKING FULL ADVANTAGE

"You've got to get the most out of yourself in this game," said the world number 17, whose wife Kate is expecting their second child, a baby girl, in late December.

"You never quite know when your career could be up so it's a case of making the most of every single year."

Rose, who triumphed twice on the 2010 PGA Tour to cap a superb breakthrough season, was delighted to win another title on the U.S. circuit this year after battling perennial putting problems for much of his 2011 campaign.

"That win turned my season around for sure," he said of his two-shot victory at the BMW Championship, the third of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events.

"I had played a lot of good golf without much reward, especially in March and April, and felt like I should have squeezed a win out of that period of time.

"But then the summer went a little bit cold and it was nice to bounce back with a win at Cog Hill. Any time you win out here really makes it a good year."

Rose, a four-times champion on the European Tour, accepts that his already glittering career resume has one glaring hole -- a first major victory.

"The last couple of seasons, I haven't featured too much in the majors," he said with a wry grin. "But going forward, with the experience I have under my belt, I should be able to start contending in a few more majors."

Though he missed the cut in two of this year's four majors, he produced superb golf from tee to green on his way to a tie for 11th at the Masters in April.

"That was the one I played really, really well in," Rose said. "A hot putter there and I would have challenged for sure." (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)