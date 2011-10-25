LOS ANGELES Oct 25 Hurricanes, earthquakes,
lightning, slow play, burrowing moles -- Mark Russell has had
to contend with a wide range of obstacles in his role as a
tournament director for the PGA Tour.
There were 45 events during the 2011 season that ended with
the Disney Classic in Florida on Sunday and by far the biggest
headache for Russell has been the vagaries of the weather.
"We're like airline pilots -- hours of boredom and moments
of terror," Russell told Reuters with a glint in his eye while
reflecting on this year's tour. "The weather is by far our
biggest problem.
"It's great when you set the golf course up and we have
good weather, the players stay in position and we don't need
any rulings. But we play a game that is basically outdoors
daylight till dark.
"If you count the pro-am, that's five straight days and
it's very difficult to go somewhere and get five straight days
without a weather change. We can't take a chance on people
getting struck by lightning so we monitor that very closely."
In one of the most unlikely buildups to any PGA Tour event,
the Aug. 25-28 Barclays Classic in Edison, New Jersey, faced
the threat of Hurricane Irene after a rare earthquake had
struck the area earlier in the week.
Hardly surprisingly, the tournament was eventually reduced
to 54 holes because of the severe weather and American Dustin
Johnson ended up winning the title shortly before the arrival
of a heavy thunderstorm.
"We deal with volatile weather from time to time and we
have meteorologists on our staff," Russell said. They have the
best equipment and they are invaluable.
"But no two situations are ever the same so there is no
standard operating procedure. You've got to look at what you
have with the weather, evaluate the situation and make a plan
from there."
Weather delays in the opening round can be a nightmare for
tournament organisers as playing catch-up with a full field of
156 players is never easy. Remarkably, though, there was only
one Monday finish on the 2011 PGA Tour due to weather issues --
at the frost-delayed Phoenix Open in February.
WEATHER PROBLEMS
"If you can at least get some golf in, you've got something
in the bank but when you have weather problems on a Thursday
morning, there's not much you can do," Russell said.
"Our regulations say that we need to play 72 holes so
that's pretty much what we do ... even if it would come down to
playing 36 holes on a Monday, which is difficult."
Apart from coping with weather problems, tournament
directors and their staff have to set up the golf course,
monitor the pace of play and issue rulings when required.
"We decide where the holes go on the greens, we decide
where the tees go and then once the golf tournament starts, we
are out there monitoring the pace of play," Russell said.
"We spend our whole day dealing with the pace of play and
then if somebody needs a ruling, we will come in and make
that."
Asked what had been the most bizarre ruling he had
experienced, Russell recalled an incident which took place
during a playoff between Fijian Vijay Singh and Sergio Garcia
for the 2008 Barclays Classic at Ridgewood Country Club.
On the second extra hole, the par-five 17th, Garcia hooked
his drive into the left rough from where he hit his second shot
behind a huge tree in the right rough.
However, the Spaniard ended up getting a free drop six feet
to the left of where his ball had settled -- all because of a
burrowing mole.
"Sergio was in a situation where the mole was under the
ground and the mole was moving the ground while he was trying
to play his shot," Russell grinned. "That was a pretty crazy
thing, so he got a drop.
"But the rules are the rules. As long as you stand on the
rules no matter how crazy it seems, you can't go wrong. If you
deviate from the letter of the law, that's when you have a
problem."
Russell's definition of a successful PGA Tour event, from
his point of view, is very simple.
"We need to stay behind the scenes," he said of the
tournament director and his fellow officials. "When you see our
staff out and about, nothing good is taking place."
