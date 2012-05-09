By Simon Evans
| PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 9 The "island
green" 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most recognisable
in golf, but Tiger Woods would rather it not be part of the
thrilling finale to the Players Championship.
The penultimate hole on the Stadium Course is hugely popular
with spectators as, apart from a small path to the green, the
putting surface is surrounded by water, offering little room for
error and a heavy punishment for inaccuracy.
Forty tee shots found the water during last year's Players
Championship, down sharply from the 93 balls that ended up in
the lake in 2007.
But Woods, while a fan of the hole, believes its placement
as the penultimate hole with little chance of recovery from a
mistake, means it is in the wrong place on the course.
"I understand the premise behind it. It's dramatic. But I
just think that as a par-three, I just don't think it should be
that, as the 17th. Great eighth hole or maybe something early in
the back nine but maybe I'm more of a traditionalist in that
regard," Woods said ahead of Thursday's opening round.
"As a great finishing hole, I'm not in that opinion, but I
think the collection of holes, 16th, 17th and 18th is the most
dramatic that I think we play out here on tour."
Of the players in the field, nobody has hit their first tee
shot in the water on No. 17 more than Aaron Baddeley and Heath
Slocum - who both have found water on seven occasions - while
Phil Mickelson has hit six tee shots in the water, according to
tour statistics which began keeping track in 2002.
Woods's view on the hole might find some support from those
who find a round ruined by a splash but most players seem to
enjoy the challenge the hole provides.
"I kind of like that it's 17," said world number two Luke
Donald, "If it was anywhere sooner in the round, it wouldn't be
as famous. It wouldn't mean as much and it would not be as
important. It's what makes this course so special is the last
three holes, and 17 being one of them."
American Hunter Mahan thinks the issue of whether the hole
is in the right spot misses the point.
"At the end of the day you've got to play 18 holes. Where
they are is kind of irrelevant. You've just got to play them all
well. It's one of those things it's not worth thinking about
because they're not going to change the routing of that hole,"
said Mahan.
"It's a pretty neat finishing hole, because at the end of
the day it's 140 yards and you can make some birdies and some
bogeys, some kind of strange things can happen on it."
Paul Azinger, in 1987, is the only player to birdie the 17th
in all four rounds of a single Players Championship.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)