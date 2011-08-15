By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 14 No Scandinavian
golfer has ever won a major championship but Dane Anders Hansen
and Swede Robert Karlsson produced a real Nordic challenge at
the PGA Championship on Sunday.
Hansen finished third after carding an impressive
four-under-par 66 in his final round which left him just a shot
back from the winner Keegan Bradley who beat fellow-American
Jason Dufner in a playoff.
Karlsson, the 41-year-old former European number one,
finished tied for fourth, three shots off the leading pair.
It could have been so much better for Karlsson, who had
three top 10 finishes in majors in 2008, had he avoided bogeying
the last three holes at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
Karlsson had eagled the 12th to move within a shot of the
lead and the man who switched to the PGA Tour this season looked
in with a chance of crowning that change with glory.
It wasn't to be and the Swede had to settle for the record
of having claimed top 10 finishes in all four majors but he felt
this one had brought him the closest to his ultimate goal.
"After today, it's probably the first time I can say to
myself, 'I am good enough to win one of these'. Obviously it
helps to know I've played against them many, many times and that
I have beaten them on several occasions," he said.
Hansen was delighted with his best finish in a major.
"I'm very proud of myself. Obviously you play a major, it's
tough, the course is set up tough. I thought my ball striking
has been good all week.
"I played really, really solid from tee to green and the
putting has been pretty solid. It has not been magnificent but
it's been pretty solid so all in all, it's good for my
confidence. It's good for the future," he said.
Hansen gave himself a slight chance of a birdie, which would
have sent him into a three-way play-off.
"I managed to birdie 17, and you know, on 18, we put it out
there behind the pin, and I don't know how long the putt was,
but I told my caddie: 'This is it, this is what we have been
working for, and now we have a chance'.
"I told him to give me a good line and I hit it on the line,
but it was a mis-read, but still it's a tough hole is 18, you
don't really expect to birdie that one."
