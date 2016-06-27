Golf-Tiger takes another comeback step, glad he can take any
Feb 1 Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take.
June 27 Tournament schedule for the 2016-17 PGA Tour: Oct. 13-16 Safeway Open, Napa, California Oct. 20-23 CIMB Classic GOLF, Kuala Lumpur Oct. 27-30 WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai, China Oct. 27-30 Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Mississippi Nov. 3-6 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Las Vegas, Nevada Nov. 10-13 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico Nov. 17-20 The RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Georgia Jan. 5-8 Hyundai Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii Jan. 12-15 Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii Jan. 19-22 CareerBuilder Challenge, La Quinta, California Jan. 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California Feb. 2-5 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Azona Feb. 9-12 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California Feb. 16-19 Genesis Open, Pacific Palisades, California Feb. 23-26 Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Mar. 2-5 Mexico Championship, Mexico City Mar. 9-12 Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Florida Mar. 16-19 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Florida Mar. 22-26 WGC-Dell Match Play, Austin, Texas Mar. 23-26 Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Mar. 30-Apr. 2 Shell Houston Open, Houston, Texas Apr. 6-9 Masters, Augusta, Georgia Apr. 13-16 RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Apr. 20-23 Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas Apr. 27-30 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, Louisiana May 4-7 Wells Fargo Championship, Wilmington, North Carolina May 11-14 Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 18-21 AT&T Byron Nelson, Irving, Texas May 25-28 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas June 1-4 Memorial tournament, Dublin, Ohio June 8-11 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Memphis, Tennessee June 15-18 U.S. Open, Hartford, Wisconsin June 22-25 Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut June 29-Aug. 2 Quicken Loans National, Bethesda, Maryland July 6-9 The Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia July 13-16 John Deere Classic, Silvis, Illinois July 20-23 British Open, Southport, England July 20-23 Barbasol Championship, Auburn, Alabama July 27-30 RBC Canadian Open, Oakville, Ontario Aug. 3-6 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio Aug. 3-6 Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nevada Aug. 10-13 PGA Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina Aug. 17-20 Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina Aug. 24-27 The Northern Trust, Old Westbury, New York Sept. 1-4 Deutsche Bank Championship, Norton, Massachusetts Sep. 14-17 BMW Championship, Lake Forest, Illinois Sep. 21-24 Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Larry Fine)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.16 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.45 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.01 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.48 5. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.82 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.82 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.08 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.67 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.31 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1197 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 858 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 781 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 648 6. (67) Jon Rahm (Spain) 625 7. (6) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 8. (14) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 584 9. (7) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 10. (8) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 11. (9) Russell Knox (Britain) 449