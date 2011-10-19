UPDATE 1-Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
(Corrects venue for July 19-22 British Open to Lytham St Annes, and not Sandwich)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."