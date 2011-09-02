By John Nestor
| NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 2
NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 2 Missing the first
week of the PGA Tour's lucrative FedExCup playoff events left
Charl Schwartzel with plenty of work to do but the move could
ultimately reap rich reward for the Masters champion.
Schwartzel made his 2011 playoff debut in Friday's opening
round of the Deutsche Bank Championship, and a fast start made
his decision to skip The Barclays last week look wise in more
ways than one.
A five-under-par 66, which included six birdies and a
bogey, put the South African just one stroke off the
first-round lead held by American Troy Matteson.
"It was just a solid round of golf," Schwartzel told
reporters after recording two birdies in his last three holes
at the TPC Boston. "I drove the ball well, made a lot of good
iron shots and gave myself opportunities to make a few putts."
Schwartzel's strong start came after he spent valuable time
at home in South Africa, resting up and working on his game.
He was ranked 21st in the FedExCup standings at the start
of the playoffs and could afford to miss a week. His absence
from the opening event eventually cost him just seven spots
once The Barclays was completed.
"Last week I spent a bit of time in South Africa, just
getting prepared for the last few events and it went well," he
said. "I did some good practice and it seems like it's sort of
paid off."
The break also spared Schwartzel from a wild week on the
East Coast of the United States.
An earthquake centered in northern Virginia on Tuesday was
felt up and down the region, including at The Barclays in New
Jersey. Hurricane Irene then bore down on the area, forcing the
playoff event to be shortened to 54 holes.
"I was sitting in South Africa in the sunshine and watching
the guys struggle through the hurricanes and all the things
happening out here," Schwartzel said.
"In that sense, it was maybe a good choice but, by missing
an event, you do put yourself a little bit on the back foot."
There is probably only one way for Schwartzel to get off
that back foot and become a factor in the race for the overall
playoff title and its $10 million bonus.
"To win the FedEx Cup you basically need to win one of
these events," the slim South African said. "I figured I'd take
my chances in the three (events) coming up." So far, so good
for Schwartzel.
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)