JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 9 Charl Schwartzel's return to Georgia for this week's PGA Championship suits the South African to a tee following his stunning major breakthrough at the Masters in nearby Augusta in April.

Schwartzel birdied the last four holes in a grandstand finish at Augusta National to claim his first title among golf's most coveted events, and he was delighted to find similarly fast-paced greens this week at Atlanta Athletic Club.

"The speed of the greens here is right up there," Schwartzel told reporters on Tuesday while preparing for Thursday's opening round. "They're really fast and they're smooth.

"I've generally found playing on those fast greens good for me. I've felt that my stroke suited it, and I'm happy to have these greens at these speeds.

"You could maybe say that being back in the state of Georgia gives me a lot of good memories. The course here is completely different, but there are positive things to take out of it being back here."

Schwartzel has made a habit of contending in the majors since his two-shot victory at the Masters four months ago.

He tied for ninth in the U.S. Open at Congressional in June and finished joint 16th in last month's British Open at Royal St. George's.

"I've been feeling really comfortable in the majors," the slim 26-year-old said on a hot and humid afternoon. "Every week that I've been there, my game has been good.

"After the win at the Masters, I just feel like every time I enter one of these major championships I can compete in them and get a win out of them. You can see... the last couple of majors I've played in, I've played much better."

INSTANT LIKING

A seven-times winner on the European Tour, Schwartzel liked the look of the par-70 Atlanta Athletic Club when he first played it on Monday.

"The fairways were as good as some of the greens we play on," he said. "We were the first to tee off... and it's just so much fun to play a golf course when it's in such good condition.

"I like the course. The par-threes are really strong and it's just a good major championship test."

As much as he enjoys the Atlanta Athletic Club layout, Schwartzel was a little wary of the daunting par-three 15th which will play 260 yards this week off the back tee.

"Is that a par-three?" he jested. "I thought it was a par-four. What can you say? It's just a beast of a hole. It's long and it's quite a small green from that sort of distance.

"When we played it, we played off the back. The flag was in the front, and I hit a three-iron out of my shoes, and it just flew to the front edge.

"I don't think you're going to be too disappointed if you walk off with a four. It's one of those holes where there's no bail-out. You've just got to get down and commit to it."

Schwartzel will play the first two rounds this week in a high-profile grouping with British Open champion Darren Clarke and fellow Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who won the U.S. Open in June.

