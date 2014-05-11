May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Players Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 204 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 66 71 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 63 69 72 207 John Senden (Australia) 70 69 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 67 71 69 208 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 71 70 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 69 69 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 68 69 209 David Hearn (Canada) 70 71 68 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 71 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 72 70 67 210 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 70 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 68 72 211 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 71 69 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 72 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 71 72 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 71 70 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 75 69 67 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 68 73 70 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 74 68 69 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 71 70 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 71 70 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 74 67 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 71 73 212 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 69 71 72 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 67 76 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 67 73 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 71 70 71 213 Adam Scott (Australia) 77 67 69 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 71 72 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 73 69 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 70 74 69 214 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 73 70 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 74 72 John Peterson (U.S.) 73 69 72 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 73 70 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 75 68 71 215 Ian Poulter (Britain) 74 69 72 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 70 70 75 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 72 68 75 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 72 72 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 72 72 71 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 73 69 73 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 74 71 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 74 67 74 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 77 67 71 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 77 71 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 69 76 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 69 74 72 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 69 70 76 Martin Flores (U.S.) 70 71 74 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 73 71 216 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 67 77 72 Russell Henley (U.S.) 65 71 80 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 72 74 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 74 70 72 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 67 77 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 71 77 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 73 75 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 74 70 72 Erik Compton (U.S.) 72 70 74 217 Russell Knox (Britain) 72 72 73 Luke Donald (Britain) 73 69 75 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 70 75 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 69 71 77 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 72 70 75 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 69 73 75 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 72 71 74 218 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 74 75 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 66 73 79 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 73 69 76 Richard Lee (U.S.) 71 71 76