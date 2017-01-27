Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour San Diego Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in San Diego, California -7 Justin Rose (Britain) 65 -6 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 66 -5 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 67 Beau Hossler (U.S.) 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 67 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 -4 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 68 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 68 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 68 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 68 -3 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 69 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 69 Nick Taylor (Canada) 69 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 69 -2 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 70 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 70 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 John Senden (Australia) 70 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 70 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 70 -1 Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 71 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 71 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 71 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 71 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 71 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 71 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 71 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 71 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 71 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 71 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 John Peterson (U.S.) 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 Harris English (U.S.) 71 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 71 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 Aaron Wise (U.S.) 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 71 0 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 72 Jon Rahm (Spain) 72 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 72 D.A. Points (U.S.) 72 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 72 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 72 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 72 Michael Kim (U.S.) 72 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 Steve Marino (U.S.) 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 72 K.J. Choi (Korea) 72 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 72 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 72 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 72 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 72 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 1 Tony Finau (U.S.) 73 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 73 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 73 Jon Curran (U.S.) 73 Cameron Smith (Australia) 73 Jason Day (Australia) 73 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 73 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 73 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 73 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 73 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 73 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 73 Luke List (U.S.) 73 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 73 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 73 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 73 Max Homa (U.S.) 73 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 73 Brian Campbell (U.S.) 73 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 73 2 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 74 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 74 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 74 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 74 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 74 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 74 Seamus Power (Ireland) 74 John Huh (U.S.) 74 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 74 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 74 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 74 3 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 75 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 75 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 75 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 75 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 75 4 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 76 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 76 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 76 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 76 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 76 5 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 77 James Hahn (U.S.) 77 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 77 6 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 78 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 78 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 78 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 78 Max Rottluff (Germany) 78 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 78 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 78 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 78 7 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 79 Chris Gilley (U.S.) 79 8 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 80 Chad Collins (U.S.) 80 9 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 81 Todd Baek (Korea) 81 10 Alex Cejka (Germany) 82 WDW Kim Si Woo (Korea) 83