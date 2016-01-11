Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Sunday in Kapalua, Hawaii -30 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 64 65 67 -22 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 65 69 67 69 -21 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 68 63 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 72 65 67 -20 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 67 69 67 -17 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 71 66 69 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 68 70 67 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 68 66 70 71 -16 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 65 71 71 -15 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 67 69 72 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 71 64 72 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 73 67 68 69 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 68 73 67 Jason Day (Australia) 70 73 69 65 -14 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 67 68 71 72 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 71 66 70 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 70 69 71 68 -12 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 73 70 66 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 75 68 70 67 Bill Haas (U.S.) 71 69 70 70 -11 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 75 69 70 67 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 72 69 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70 73 69 69 -9 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 71 70 72 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 76 68 72 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 71 69 72 71 -8 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 72 69 72 -5 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 68 78 71 -4 Davis Love III (U.S.) 75 72 71 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75 70 72 71 3 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 77 74 73 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 76 76 74 69