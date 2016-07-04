Golf-Tiger takes another comeback step, glad he can take any
Feb 1 Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take.
July 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno Championship on Saturday in Reno, Nevada 43 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 14 10 15 4 37 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 14 8 11 4 35 Colt Knost (U.S.) 13 8 4 10 34 Tim Herron (U.S.) 8 7 6 13 32 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 13 7 0 12 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 5 13 9 5 31 Martin Laird (Britain) 15 7 6 3 Ben Martin (U.S.) 7 10 16 -2 30 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 7 4 10 9 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 8 8 6 8 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 5 7 10 8 29 Lee Dong-Hwan (Korea) 4 9 8 8 28 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 7 0 11 10 Wes Roach (U.S.) 6 6 13 3 Cameron Percy (Australia) 3 9 2 14 Joey Garber (U.S.) 1 6 9 12 27 D.A. Points (U.S.) 3 13 3 8 Eric Axley (U.S.) 3 9 9 6 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 1 11 4 11 26 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 7 1 14 4 Greg Owen (Britain) 3 6 8 9 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 8 10 8 0 25 Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 7 6 7 5 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 11 3 11 0 24 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 6 4 5 9 Ben Crane (U.S.) 9 -1 5 11 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 7 4 12 1 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 8 11 3 2 23 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 9 -1 7 8 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 6 2 8 7 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 3 5 11 4 22 Nick Taylor (Canada) 9 -2 12 3 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 12 2 4 4 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 3 6 12 1 21 Michael Kim (U.S.) 6 3 11 1 Steve Marino (U.S.) 12 0 7 2 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 8 -1 5 9 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 4 6 7 4 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 7 8 0 6 Andrew Landry (U.S.) 2 6 6 7 20 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 9 -1 6 6 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 3 8 3 6 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 8 3 6 3 19 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 7 4 3 5 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 9 -2 7 5 Rod Pampling (Australia) 10 1 7 1 Charlie Danielson (U.S.) 2 9 3 5 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 9 5 8 -3 Ken Duke (U.S.) 5 7 5 2 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 7 4 11 -3 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 5 5 3 6 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 14 -7 10 2 18 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 5 3 6 4 Jason Gore (U.S.) 4 14 2 -2 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 7 7 9 -5 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 9 -2 7 4 17 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 7 5 2 3 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 6 4 8 -1 16 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 2 5 13 -4 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 7 3 6 0 15 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 13 -2 6 -2 Alex Cejka (Germany) 6 3 3 3 14 Spencer Levin (U.S.) -1 10 4 1 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 10 5 3 -4 13 Cameron Smith (Australia) 5 5 3 0 12 Hunter Stewart (U.S.) 10 3 -1 0 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 5 6 2 -1 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 0 7 6 -1 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 5 2 15 -10 10 Mark Hensby (Australia) 9 1 4 -4 8 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 7 8 2 -9
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.16 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.45 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.01 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.48 5. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.82 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.82 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.08 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.67 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.31 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1197 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 858 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 781 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 648 6. (67) Jon Rahm (Spain) 625 7. (6) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 8. (14) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 584 9. (7) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 10. (8) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 11. (9) Russell Knox (Britain) 449