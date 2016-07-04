July 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno Championship on Saturday in Reno, Nevada 43 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 14 10 15 4 37 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 14 8 11 4 35 Colt Knost (U.S.) 13 8 4 10 34 Tim Herron (U.S.) 8 7 6 13 32 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 13 7 0 12 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 5 13 9 5 31 Martin Laird (Britain) 15 7 6 3 Ben Martin (U.S.) 7 10 16 -2 30 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 7 4 10 9 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 8 8 6 8 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 5 7 10 8 29 Lee Dong-Hwan (Korea) 4 9 8 8 28 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 7 0 11 10 Wes Roach (U.S.) 6 6 13 3 Cameron Percy (Australia) 3 9 2 14 Joey Garber (U.S.) 1 6 9 12 27 D.A. Points (U.S.) 3 13 3 8 Eric Axley (U.S.) 3 9 9 6 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 1 11 4 11 26 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 7 1 14 4 Greg Owen (Britain) 3 6 8 9 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 8 10 8 0 25 Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 7 6 7 5 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 11 3 11 0 24 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 6 4 5 9 Ben Crane (U.S.) 9 -1 5 11 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 7 4 12 1 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 8 11 3 2 23 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 9 -1 7 8 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 6 2 8 7 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 3 5 11 4 22 Nick Taylor (Canada) 9 -2 12 3 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 12 2 4 4 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 3 6 12 1 21 Michael Kim (U.S.) 6 3 11 1 Steve Marino (U.S.) 12 0 7 2 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 8 -1 5 9 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 4 6 7 4 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 7 8 0 6 Andrew Landry (U.S.) 2 6 6 7 20 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 9 -1 6 6 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 3 8 3 6 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 8 3 6 3 19 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 7 4 3 5 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 9 -2 7 5 Rod Pampling (Australia) 10 1 7 1 Charlie Danielson (U.S.) 2 9 3 5 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 9 5 8 -3 Ken Duke (U.S.) 5 7 5 2 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 7 4 11 -3 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 5 5 3 6 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 14 -7 10 2 18 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 5 3 6 4 Jason Gore (U.S.) 4 14 2 -2 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 7 7 9 -5 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 9 -2 7 4 17 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 7 5 2 3 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 6 4 8 -1 16 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 2 5 13 -4 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 7 3 6 0 15 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 13 -2 6 -2 Alex Cejka (Germany) 6 3 3 3 14 Spencer Levin (U.S.) -1 10 4 1 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 10 5 3 -4 13 Cameron Smith (Australia) 5 5 3 0 12 Hunter Stewart (U.S.) 10 3 -1 0 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 5 6 2 -1 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 0 7 6 -1 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 5 2 15 -10 10 Mark Hensby (Australia) 9 1 4 -4 8 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 7 8 2 -9